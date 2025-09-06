Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Gartner stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

