Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:GNE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genie Energy has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

