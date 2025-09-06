Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Genie Energy Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE:GNE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genie Energy has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 0.10.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.40%.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
