Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $9,507,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Getty Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its position in Getty Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 192,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.6%

GTY stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

