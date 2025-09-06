Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
GLNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
