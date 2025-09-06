Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares in the company, valued at $143,722,124.72. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

