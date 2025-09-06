Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $272.60 and last traded at $257.04, with a volume of 812949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.99.

The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock worth $6,980,859 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 211,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

