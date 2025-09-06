Head to Head Analysis: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54 Gulfport Energy 0 0 5 1 3.17

Profitability

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $143.52, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $221.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

This table compares EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.72 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.46 Gulfport Energy $1.16 billion 2.67 -$261.39 million ($7.18) -24.43

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

