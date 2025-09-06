Head-To-Head Comparison: Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilmar International and Hydrofarm Holdings Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $67.38 billion N/A $1.17 billion N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group $190.29 million 0.08 -$66.72 million ($13.45) -0.25

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Wilmar International has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wilmar International and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group -38.43% -28.08% -14.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wilmar International beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in the processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oils, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products, as well as ready-to-eat meals and central kitchen products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising nutrients and fertilizers; grow light systems; horticulture benches and racking systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; and various growing media typically made from soil, peat, rock wool or coconut fiber, and others. The company offers its products to specialty hydroponic retailers, commercial resellers and greenhouse builders, garden centers, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers under the Active Air, Active Aqua, Aurora Peat Products, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Gaia Green, Grotek, Innovative Growers Equipment, Mad Farmer, Phantom, PHOTOBIO, Procision, Roots Organics, Soul, and SunBlaster brands. It serves its products through a range of commercial and home gardening equipment and supplies retailers. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

