Head-To-Head Review: CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO)

TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) and CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get TOYO alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOYO and CSLM Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOYO $176.96 million 1.49 $40.61 million N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.15 -$56.45 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TOYO has higher revenue and earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

This table compares TOYO and CSLM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOYO N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOYO and CSLM Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

CSLM Acquisition has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than TOYO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of TOYO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TOYO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TOYO has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TOYO

(Get Free Report)

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for TOYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOYO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.