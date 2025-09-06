Head-To-Head Survey: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $3.10, indicating a potential downside of 27.06%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $79.64 million 8.00 $540,000.00 $0.10 42.50 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.43

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

