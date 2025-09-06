Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $23.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 14,949,285 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,924 shares of company stock worth $10,110,183 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,864,000 after purchasing an additional 724,974 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $381,004,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

