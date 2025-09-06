HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. $ECF

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,851.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,635,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,843.88. This represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

