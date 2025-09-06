HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

