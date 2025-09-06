HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Gold Stock Up 6.1%
Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Gold
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.