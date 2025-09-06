HighTower Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

