HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMC the metals stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.64. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMC the metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMC the metals news, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $326,225.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,184.68. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,751.75. The trade was a 18.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,155. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

