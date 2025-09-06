HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. $SHCO

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Soho House & Co Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,103,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,360.50. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $329.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.79 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

