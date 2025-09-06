HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Therapeutics Inc. $APLT

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 923.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06. Applied Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

