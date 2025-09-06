HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 54,889 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. $GALT

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 244.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of GALT opened at $4.60 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

