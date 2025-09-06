HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,157 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $12,458,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,180,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 610,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $9,605,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

