HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 RenovoRx, Inc. $RNXT

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

RNXT opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.24. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

