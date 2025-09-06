HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fractyl Health, Inc. $GUTS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fractyl Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GUTS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fractyl Health by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fractyl Health by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fractyl Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Fractyl Health had a negative return on equity of 584.35% and a negative net margin of 73,864.52%. Analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

