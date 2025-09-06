HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

