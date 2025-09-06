HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,490 Shares of Ambev S.A. $ABEV

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

ABEV stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

