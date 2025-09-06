HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.89 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

