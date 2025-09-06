Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after buying an additional 4,267,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,335,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,115,000 after buying an additional 1,046,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 906,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 899,496 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Wall Street Zen raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

HLMN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

