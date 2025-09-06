Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 956,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

HST stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

