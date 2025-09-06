H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$12.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 489,331 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.22.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

