Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 29,904 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 162.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in QuantumScape by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 502,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $10,804,427.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,805.66. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $83,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,661,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,666,734.56. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,956,517 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,013. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.90.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

