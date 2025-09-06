Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 753 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 816.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLKN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MillerKnoll has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.44 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -133.93%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

