Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 28,878 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. $VYGR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,571 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3%

VYGR opened at $4.24 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.