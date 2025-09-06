Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.78.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.