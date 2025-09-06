Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.46 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.