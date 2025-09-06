Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

