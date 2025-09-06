Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $228,000 in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $31,960,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

