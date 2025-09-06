Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Tredegar Corporation $TG

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Tredegar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $59,439.93. Following the transaction, the insider owned 781,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,112.44. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $60,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 781,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,104.01. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $207,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

