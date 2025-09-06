Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

