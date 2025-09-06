Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 22,432 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -15.73%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

