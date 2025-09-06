Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of ESGV opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.