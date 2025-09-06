Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 972,997 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,000,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 920,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $29,551.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

