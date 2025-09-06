Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kennametal by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSE KMT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

