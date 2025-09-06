Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 7.03.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk raised Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

