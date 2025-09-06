Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

