Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,746 Tennant Company $TNC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tennant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

