Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,879 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,010.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 529,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 482,108 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,745,072.16. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,818 shares of company stock worth $3,600,017. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.