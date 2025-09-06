Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.