Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $488,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,073.96. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 850,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,622,679. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

