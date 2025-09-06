Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $442,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,965.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 695,529 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

