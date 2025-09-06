Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 134,879 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 332,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,331 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

BHVN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

