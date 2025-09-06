Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,367 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.