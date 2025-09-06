Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $759.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

